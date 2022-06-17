June 17, 2022
Shaw Local
La Salle establishment sold alcohol to a minor, state police says

Illinois Sate Police surveilled 24 locations in La Salle County

By Shaw Local News Network

Of 24 locations surveilled by Illinois State Police in Ottawa, La Salle and Peru, one establishment in La Salle was involved in the sale of alcohol to a minor, authorities said.

An employee at Pilot Travel Center, 343 Civic Rd., in La Salle — Jasmine N. Bustillos, 33, of La Salle — was cited on a complaint of unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 agents conducted Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement surveillance at various establishments during the evening hours of June 8 in La Salle County. The purpose of these enforcements is to determine which businesses may be selling alcohol to minors (people younger than 21). The ultimate goals Illinois State Police said are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes and fatalities.