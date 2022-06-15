St. Margaret’s opens cooling center in Peru

St. Margaret’s Health – Peru launched an emergency shelter program to provide a cooling center for people who need a place to escape extreme temperatures. Those who use the cooling center in the St. Margaret’s cafeteria at 925 West St., Peru, must be capable of independent living and be able to care for themselves. The emergency shelter program operates 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Patrons are required to wear masks because the shelter is in a health care setting. For information about St. Margaret’s emergency shelter program, call 815-223-3300.

St. Margaret’s Health recommends the following guidelines to assist area residents during the heat wave forecast for the next two weeks: