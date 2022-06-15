St. Margaret’s opens cooling center in Peru

St. Margaret’s Health – Peru launched an emergency shelter program to provide a cooling center for people who need a place to escape extreme temperatures. Those who use the cooling center in the St. Margaret’s cafeteria at 925 West St., Peru, must be capable of independent living and be able to care for themselves. The emergency shelter program operates 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Patrons are required to wear masks because the shelter is in a health care setting. For information about St. Margaret’s emergency shelter program, call 815-223-3300.
St. Margaret’s Health recommends the following guidelines to assist area residents during the heat wave forecast for the next two weeks:
- Spend time in air conditioning, if possible. Even just two hours a day in air conditioning can significantly reduce the risk of heat-related illness.
- Drink plenty of water and natural juices, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
- Avoid strenuous activity.
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Avoid going out in the heat, if you can.
- If you must be out in the sun, use sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat.
- Keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows open slightly.
- Keep lights low or turned off.
- Take cool baths or showers periodically. Use cool wet towels.
- Eat small meals and eat more often. Avoid foods that are high in protein, which increase metabolic heat.
- Avoid using the oven.
- Avoid alcoholic beverages and beverages with caffeine such as coffee, tea and soda.
- Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician.
- Do not leave children or pets in a closed vehicle for any length of time. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach 140 to 190 degrees within 30 minutes on a hot day.
- Organizations should restrict strenuous outdoor athletic activity when a heat advisory is in effect. All physical education and athletic activity should be canceled when a heat warning is in effect.
- Stay informed about the heat wave through local media or listening to NOAA Weather Radio for the latest heat warnings and advisories.