Gubernatorial Candidate, Darren Bailey, to make stops in the Illinois Valley on June 16

Gubernatorial Candidate, Darren Bailey, will be in the Illinois Valley on June 16 as he continues his plan to visit 102 counties in 14 days with stops that include Henry, Bureau, Stark, Marshall, Putnam and La Salle counties.

Bailey’s first stop of the day will be at 8 a.m. at Lisa’s Place, located at 22385 US Hwy 6 in Atkinson in Henry County.

Bailey will then travel to Bureau County for a 9:20 a.m. stop at Cafe 129, located at 129 S. Main St. in Sheffield.

He will then visit The Highlands at 10:30 a.m., located at 176 W. Main St. in Bradford in Stark County.

Bailey’s next stop will then be at noon at Timber Ridge Golf Club, located at 1400 State Route 17 in Lacon.

He will follow his stop in Marshall County with a stop at 1 p.m. at the McNabb Fire Hall, located at 391 IL Rt. 17 in Putnam County.

Bailey will then be stopping at 2:30 p.m. at Jamie’s Outpost, located at 602 Clark St. in Utica in La Salle County.

Bailey will then travel to Grundy, Kendall and Will Counties for the remaining stops on June 16.

For more information or to find a location near you, visit BaileyforIllinois.com/bus-tour/.



