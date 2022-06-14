Eyes on Enterprise: Shuttered department stores to make comeback

A company called BrandX plans to relaunch several Bon-Ton stores, which includes Bergner’s, Carson Pirie Scott, Younkers, Boston Store and Herberger’s, according to a report by Women’s Wear Daily.

Bergner’s was an anchor store in the Peru Mall from 1974 to 2018.

The revival will kick off with a launch of an online shopping site this summer using the Bon-Ton name. A brick-and-mortar Carson’s is expected next spring in Joliet. Younkers will be the next to launch with the rest of the brands to follow, according to the report.

“The store you know and love is coming back — bigger and better than ever,” reads the homepage of the Bergner’s and former Bon-Ton stores websites.

Bergner’s was founded in 1889 in Peoria. The department stores closed in 2018 when its parent company, Bon-Ton, ceased operations and liquidated all 267 of its stores.

The Peru Bergner’s was the last of the mall’s department stores to close. Sears and J.C. Penney closed in 2017.

