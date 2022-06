A classic car, truck and motorcycle show to benefit the Spring Valley Historic Association is scheduled noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in the 100 and 200 blocks of West St. Paul Street in downtown Spring Valley.

All vehicles and ages are welcome. There is no registration fee. There will be dash plaques, a 50/50 raffle and food vendors. Music will be provided by 3-D Sound.

For more information on the event, call 815-488-5490.