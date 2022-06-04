Quakers to hold yearly meeting from June 15-19 south of McNabb

The Clear Creek Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) will hold their 2022 Illinois Yearly Meeting from Wednesday, June 15 to Sunday, June 19 at the Clear Creek Friends Meetinghouse, 14365 N. 350th Ave., McNabb.

The theme of this year’s meeting will be “Creating Unity Despite Separation.”

The yearly meeting serves as a retreat for approximately 200 Quakers who attend local meetings throughout Illinois and parts of Iowa, Indiana and Missouri.

The meeting will offer workshops, featured speakers, recreational programs, business meetings, camping facilities, programs for children and meals prepared on-site.

Featured presentations will be held from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. beginning Wednesday, June 15 with Gretchen Castle, Dean of Earlham School of Religion, who will speak on “Room at the Table; Hospitality and Inclusion as a Global Imperative.”

Quaker Outreach Coordinator for Friends Committee on National Legislation, Bobby Trice, will hold a presentation on Thursday, June 16 with his talk focusing on building relationships to make change within and beyond Congress.

Karen Tibbals, author of “Persuade, Don’t Preach: Restoring Civility Across the Political Divide” and of a newsletter called “Mending Fractured Relationships,” will speak on “Love your enemies, pray for those who persecute you” on Saturday, June 18.

Frank Young will present the Plummer Lecture at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Young has been a convinced Friend for nearly 70 years and holds membership with Spoon River Meeting.

The workshops will be held from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The workshops will address relationships and use of time, energy, and “things;” social contracts and envisioning a path forward; draft registration, conscientious objection, military recruitment and the likelihood of a resumption of conscription.

There will also be a field trip to the Dixon Wildlife Refuge to learn about wetland restoration; building relationships with elected officials, influencing members of Congress, changing public policy, pandemic-forced changes on monthly meetings, finding ways to communicate about issues such as immigration, policing, incarceration, racism, and inequality; developing prairie pollinator gardens, social class concerns and banner making.

There will also be traditional dancing on the front lawn of the Meetinghouse on Friday.











