Illinois State Police issue 6 citations, 13 warnings during Route 251 roadside safety check

Illinois State Police reported the results of a roadside safety check May 20 and 21 on Route 251 at North 25th Road. The specialty patrol yielded six citations or arrests, including one for driving under the influence, and 13 written warnings.

Additionally, alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols in La Salle County during May resulted in 29 citations and 23 warnings; nighttime enforcement patrols resulted in 18 citations and 18 warnings; and special traffic enforcement patrols resulted in 132 citations and 82 warnings.