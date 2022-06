The Village of Ladd’s Farmers Market is looking for vendors for the upcoming season.

The market is scheduled to run from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays from June 13 through August or September; depending on availability. No market will be July 4 or Sept. 5.

The market will be in War Memorial Park, located at 301 S. Main Ave. For any questions or to inquire about joining as a vendor, contact Molly at 815-894-2619 or 815-541-8116.