La Salle Peru-High students create musicians’ mural at Gateway to La Salle

In Julie Jenkins’ art class at La Salle-Peru High School, students must work on a community outreach project.

A number of her students this school year collaborated with the Gateway to La Salle to create six murals immortalizing local musicians, on the corner of Bucklin Street and U.S. 6, which houses Nick’s on 6, Bottles and Barrels and Launch Kitchen.

Students received names of musicians, conducted their own research about who they are, created designs and worked with business owner Gary Hammers and others before paint ever hit the building wall.

“In my classroom, I want to give students experience in the real world,” Jenkins said. “They get an opportunity to be commissioned artists and work on projects that require working with community groups or business owners.”

The murals are technically on the back of Cody Burroughs State Farm Insurance, which is a refurbished gas station turned office, that faces the courtyard for the Gateway to La Salle.

John Till, John Piontek, Casey McGrath, Joey Figgiani, Chris Farrell and Ryan Witherspoon are represented in the murals. Each of them has performed at the Gateway to La Salle.

“They have been very supportive,” Hammers said. “They were thrilled to find out about it.”

Hammers said the goal is to continue adding local musicians to continue to celebrate them, as well as provide projects for the La Salle-Peru High School students. Hammers even jokes there are dozens of blocks.

“We’re definitely not finished,” he said.

Jenkins estimated about 50 students in her art foundation class and art club have contributed to the murals.



