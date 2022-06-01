Your voice matters. Apply for the Write Team.

For those who like to write, make a note of this deadline.

We are accepting applications for the next round of Write Team members through Thursday, June 9. Write Team columns are published in The Times and NewsTribune.

Since beginning in the fall of 2001 at the Daily Times in Ottawa, the Write Team has grown to include members from the NewsTribune coverage area, with columns running in both The Times and NewsTrib.

We strive to include local voices on our opinion page. And every six months, we rotate in new Write Team members to be some of those local voices. While we’re sad to say goodbye to our current Write Team, whose term ends June 10, we’re excited to see a new crop of applications.

We believe everyone has stories to tell. You have opinions. You have observations. And believe us, while people may not always agree with you, they enjoy reading local voices.

Still nervous about applying? We’re more than happy to answer your questions. Feel free to email News Editor Derek Barichello at dbarichello@shawmedia.com

While we always enjoy having some of our “regulars” rejoin the team, we’re always looking for new voices.

The Write Team consists of local residents who write columns every other week for six months. Professional writing experience is not needed. We just ask that you have a passion for words.

To apply, email a short bio about yourself, your city of residence, and why you like to write, and a sample column (500 to 550 words). Also include ideas for future columns, to dbarichello@shawmedia.com