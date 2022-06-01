La Salle Council approves Carus Corporation rezone, clarify special use permits

Before the La Salle City Council meeting convened Tuesday, the city’s Planning and Zoning committee conducted a public hearing and discussed changes to La Salle’s special use permits.

In the first order of business, the group heard from representatives of the Carus Corporation, located at 1500 Eighth St. in La Salle.

The company was looking to rezone the northeastern portion of its address from R-3 two family residence to M-2 heavy industrial. The purpose for the request was to establish consistent zoning for the property and the potential of future construction.

This request was recommended and approved unanimously by the Planning and Zoning Committee as well as the La Salle City Council.

Aside from rezoning, the committee also discussed various changes to what requests require a special use permit moving forward.

The proposed clarification would require a special use permit to be approved by the Planning and Zoning Committee for anyone applying for wind farms or wind turbines, large-scale hog farms and large-scale poultry farms.

This ordinance, which was approved by the council, did not allow or deny these types of structures or uses in the future, but rather established a procedure to follow should these situations arise moving forward.

Director of Economic Development Leah Inman also said there have been no such formal applications for any of these uses at this time; although some questions have been raised.

Aside from planning and zoning action items, Alderman James Bacidore questioned the ongoing development owned by CL Enterprises on the corner of First and Joliet streets.

The city plans to reach out to representatives at CL Enterprises and request an update on the project during a future council meeting.