La Salle library hosts virtual Chicago Cubs history program

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host sportswriter, pop culture historian and author Martin Gitlin for a fascinating trip 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, through Chicago Cubs history.

In this online presentation, Gitlin will discuss the most interesting and greatest teams, players, moments, and events in Cubs history. Fans will enjoy hearing engaging stories, historic photos, and watching thrilling game highlights. The program will include trivia questions for the audience to ponder and will cover the history of the Cubs, from Albert Spalding to the 1909 crown to “Tinker to Evers to Chance” to Ernie Banks to the Sorry Swap to Ferguson Jenkins to Super Sandburg to Sammy Sosa, and to the 2016 crown and beyond. Gitlin will answer questions after concluding the presentation.

Gitlin, author of “The Ultimate Chicago Cubs Time Machine Book,” has won more than 45 awards as a sportswriter, including first place for general excellence from the Associated Press, for his coverage of the World Series. He is the author of more than 200 books on a variety of subjects. He lives in Ohio.

To celebrate the library’s second anniversary of hosting free, live, virtual programming, the library will be offering a free drawing for a $25-dollar Amazon gift card. Anyone is eligible to enter the drawing, as long as they register for the program, and attend it. The winner will be selected and announced at the conclusion of the program.

The program will be presented online, via Zoom, and is free and open to all. Register at https://bit.ly/3sPdNxH. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.



