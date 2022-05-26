Putnam County Rotary presents an award for Route 71 Auto Body’s work in co-op program

Putnam County Rotary Co-Op Student of the Year, Linzee Fay, presented an award of recognition to Route 71 Auto Body. The award was presented to shop owners Jody and Sara Taliani.

Fay has also received this year’s $500 scholarship award from the organization for her internship experience with business in Granville.

Each year the Putnam County Rotary recognizes a local business who takes part in the co-op program intended to encourage participating students to take full advantage of the educational opportunities provided by their school in partnership with local employers.

The rotary hopes that the students continue to carry their experiences forward into their continuing educational pursuits.

Putnam County Rotary said it is fitting to recognize the commitment of both the student and the employer to the goals of the Co-Op Program.