3 new flag poles installed at Veterans Park for Pistol Shrimp games

Scotty Miller, owner of Titan Telescopic Flag Poles; Adam Thorson, city of Peru parks and recreation director; and Bob Ghighi installed three flag poles on Friday at Veterans Park in Peru.

The flags are Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, the American flag and a city of Peru flag. Miller, of Titan Telescopic Flag Poles, installed the three poles and donated the Bald Eagle emblem at the top of the American Flag. The flags will fly during all Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp games.

