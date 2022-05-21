TBM event rained out Saturday in Peru

The rain held off Friday for Day 1 of the TBM Avenger Reunion in Peru, but Saturday’s weather was not as cooperative.

A forecast of heavy rain mixed with the possibility of storms led organizers to cancel Saturday’s air show at Illinois Valley Regional Airport.

The field has become wet from the heavy rainfall.

“It is truly unfortunate for us to make this decision but we want to ensure the safety of everyone participating and attending,” TBM organizers said in a Facebook post Saturday. “We appreciate your understanding and we truly apologize that we will not be able to carry out (Saturday’s) events. If you are parked on grass presently, we recommend moving your vehicle before the heavy rains hit.”



