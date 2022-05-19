5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Pair of large gatherings headline weekend events

1- Feel the heat and thunder this weekend in Peru. The TBM Avenger Reunion and Salute to Veterans will have a two-day show this year beginning Friday with a demonstration from the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team at dusk at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport, 4251 Ed Urban Drive, along with a beer garden and live music, and continuing Saturday with a veterans salute, missing man formation and new this year the Wall of Fire from Mad Bomber Fireworks LLC. The event is free and open to the public. More information on the event can be found at www.tbmreunion.org

2- Get a taste of several food vendors Saturday in Streator. The annual spring Food Truck Festival returns noon to 7 p.m. on the south side of City Park, along Hickory Street. Organizers anticipate 14 different food trucks. Vendors and crafters markets also will be selling items. Yard games will be available for attendees to play. Additionally, Dan Blanchette, an acoustic rock musician, will take the stage at the Plumb Pavilion starting at 1:30 p.m. Then from 4:30 to 7 p.m., rock ‘n’ roll tribute act Rosie & The Rivets will perform. Go to https://www.facebook.com/StreatorFoodTruckFest for more information on the food trucks attending.

Visitors enjoy some food and drinks at a previous Food Truck Festival at City Park in Streator. (Photo provided)

3- Celebrate freedom Saturday in Princeton with works from a dozen local artists. Performances based around the theme “What Freedom Means” are scheduled 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St. Ron McCutchan and Victoria Yepson will sing. Poets and writers Marydale Stewart, Pam Horwitz, Nedda Simon, Kevin Shyne and Rick Brooks will read their works aloud. Nationally known reporter, musician and audiobook voice Nick Young will narrate several selections, including “Make America Great,” by Langston Hughes and a piece about jazz and democracy by Wynton Marsalis. Other exhibits will be on display. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available at the door or online at fourfreedomsandbeyond.com

4- Learn about safety, all while having some fun Saturday in Naplate. The village is hosting its safety day 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vittone Park, 1801 Ottawa Ave. Activities include a smoke house, firefighting simulator, fire truck rides, a Life Flight helicopter landing, vehicle tours and a K-9 demonstration. A number of community organizations will have informational booths and activities set up, including Pink Heals, La Salle County Nursing Home, Heritage Woods, NCAT, Nicor, North Central Behavioral Health Services, La Salle County EMA, Illinois Valley Fire and Safety, OSF St. Elizabeth, VITAS, Morris Hospital, Suicide Prevention and Salvation Army.

5- Find some thrifty treasures this weekend in Marseilles. The city will host its spring rummage sales Saturday and Sunday. A map of more than 60 participants can be found on the Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee Facebook page. Maps also will be available at Casey’s, D & S Grocery, Circle K and Ottawa Savings Bank. Sales will be conducted rain or shine. Restrooms will be available at Knudson Park, Broadway Street and Danielson Park and Andrew Street.

5 Things To Do

