Al Cioni Ford receives 2021 Ford President’s Award

Al Cioni Ford in Granville has been awarded the 2021 Ford President’s Award, which recognizes auto dealerships across the U.S. who deliver outstanding customer service.

This is the 9th time Al Cioni Ford has received this award as it has become their culture to try and provide excellence to all of their customers.

The President’s Award is one of Ford Motor Company’s most prestigious awards and recognizes the top-performing Ford Dealerships for achieving the highest level of customer satisfaction in both sales and service.

In order to earn the President’s Award, Ford dealers must exceed customer expectations. The Al Cioni team stated that they strive to work hard with excellence as a top priority.