Applications for the Erna A. Moews Memorial Scholarship are available through June 4

Members of the Erna A. Moews Memorial Scholarship Fund committee announced the availability of scholarships for the 2022-23 school year.

Applicants must be high school graduates and pursuing a major in architecture, fine arts, science, mathematics or computer science who are entering their third or fourth year of college. Students must have resided for a period of three years in Granville Township.

Application forms may be obtained from the Granville National Bank. Completed forms must be submitted to the Granville National Bank by June 4.