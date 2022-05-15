Stage 212 in La Salle hosts Children’s Theater summer camps

Stage 212 in La Salle is offering two children’s theater summer camps early this summer.

Theatre Basics will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. June 6-10, and the class is for students entering second and fourth grades in the fall. The camp will encourage children explore their creative side by learning all about theater, from singing and dancing to backstage and tech.

Audition Bootcamp will meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 6-10, and is for students entering fourth through ninth grades in the fall. Students will learn all about preparing for a theater audition, best practices, and putting their best foot forward. The camp will be focused on auditions in general; it will not be focused only on auditions for the upcoming Children’s Theater production of “The Lion King, Jr.”

The cost for each camp is $60. Both camps will take place in person at Stage 212, and be hosted by Stage 212 Children’s Theater and run by Children’s Theater alumni. Pre-registration is required for both camps. Registration options and more information are available online at www.stage212.org.