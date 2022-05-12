La Salle library will have info on Pollinator Pathways at extension event

The La Salle Public Library will have a booth with information about the “Pollinator Pathways – Plant Your Patch,” community project 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the University of Illinois Extension Education Center and Community Teaching Kitchen in La Salle for the extension’s Spring into Summer Family Fun Night event.

Staff will be distributing native wildflower seed packets, as part of the Pollinator Pathways project, educational materials and bee identification cards. The seed packets contain 21 native wildflowers including prairie aster, blazing star and butterfly weed, and each packet will provide coverage for a 5 to 7 square foot planting area or two barrel-type planters. Seed planting can be done by individuals and/or by groups.

Pollinator Pathways is funded through #PlantWildflowers Initiative, supported by Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Tangled Bank Studios, PBS Nature, World Wildlife Fund and Air Wick Scented Oils.

University of Illinois Extension Education Center & Community Teaching Kitchen in La Salle is located at 944 First St. For more information, contact the library by calling 815-223-2341.



