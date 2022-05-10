Regional Transportation meeting will be held on May 20 for Bureau, La Salle and Putnam Counties

The Human Services Transportation Plan Transportation Committee for Region 3, including Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, and Putnam Counties, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at the Mendota Moose Lodge, 211 East 12th St.

Individuals with an interest in public transportation are encouraged to attend, especially human service organizations serving individuals who use public transportation. If you would like further information contact info.@ncicg.org or call 815-433-5830.

The Regional Transportation Committee is responsible for the development and implementation of the Human Services Transportation Plan.

HSTP identifies transportation needs and develops solutions to improve transportation services for the general public. An emphasis is placed on seniors, people with disabilities, individuals with lower incomes and veterans.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has formed an agreement with North Central Illinois Council of Governments for the purposes of preparing, implementing, and updating the plan for Region 1 and Region 3.

For more information about NCICG, HSTP or if special accommodations are needed, contact Katie Henson at (815) 433-5830.