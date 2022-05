Putnam County American Legion Posts have announced their schedules for cemetery honors for the upcoming Memorial Day recognition.

The Putnam County Seat American Legion Post 1044 in Hennepin will host honors at 8:30 a.m. at the Florid Cemetery, 9 a.m. at the Union Grove Cemetery and 11:30 a.m. at the Hennepin Riverside Cemetery.

The Granville American Legion Post 180 will also hold honors at 10 a.m. at the Granville Cemetery.