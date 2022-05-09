May 09, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Man who went missing from Minonk area found in Tennessee

Hoopeston man will be charged in Woodford County

By Shaw Local News Network
Javier Aguirre

Javier Aguirre (Photo provided by ISP)

Clarksville Police Department in Montgomery County, Tennessee, located 47-year-old Javier Aguirre of Hoopeston, who had been missing from the Minonk area since last Wednesday, at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Illinois State Police responded last week to a report Aguirre had escaped from a hospital transport van on Interstate 39 near milepost 28 in Minonk. Aguirre was reported to have posed a danger to himself and others. Air and K9 search units had no success locating him.

In the wake of this incident, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 investigated the alleged criminal damage to property by Aguirre during his escape. The Woodford County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest Thursday on a charge of criminal damage to property, with a $60,000/10% to apply bond. 

Aguirre has been taken into custody without incident and is no longer a threat to the community.  A balanced approach is being taken regarding Aguirre’s health concerns and the victim’s rights, the Illinois State Police said in a press release.