Man who went missing from Minonk area found in Tennessee

Clarksville Police Department in Montgomery County, Tennessee, located 47-year-old Javier Aguirre of Hoopeston, who had been missing from the Minonk area since last Wednesday, at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Illinois State Police responded last week to a report Aguirre had escaped from a hospital transport van on Interstate 39 near milepost 28 in Minonk. Aguirre was reported to have posed a danger to himself and others. Air and K9 search units had no success locating him.

In the wake of this incident, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 investigated the alleged criminal damage to property by Aguirre during his escape. The Woodford County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest Thursday on a charge of criminal damage to property, with a $60,000/10% to apply bond.

Aguirre has been taken into custody without incident and is no longer a threat to the community. A balanced approach is being taken regarding Aguirre’s health concerns and the victim’s rights, the Illinois State Police said in a press release.