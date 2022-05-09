Magnolia Twp. Preservation Association returning to normal activities

The Magnolia Twp. Preservation Association will be returning to its normal hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The museum is located at 110 N. Peoria St., Magnolia.

This month the Magnolia Twp. Preservation Association will feature a military exhibit honoring those who have served our country. The museum will feature the exhibit from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, May 30.

The exhibit will include a model of the USS Fletcher, a World War II destroyer has been donated by the American Legion. The model was built by Don Topolski who served on the ship.

The Fletcher class of destroyers was built by the United States during World War II that were designed in 1939. The U.S. Navy commissioned 175 Fletcher-class destroyers between 1942 and 1944.

Other programs at the museum featuring the history of Magnolia Township and the surrounding areas are being researched and prepared. The public is encouraged to come and see the exhibits that tell the story of Magnolia Township in Putnam County.

Visits to the museum are also made available by calling 815-257-0707 on Mondays to schedule the visit. For more information about exhibits, programs, and events, visit the museums Facebook page or website at https://www.magnoliatpa.org.