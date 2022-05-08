La Salle-Peru High School crowns 2022 prom royalty
Luke Buck crowned king, Paige Kirkman crowned queen
By Shaw Local News Network
LaSalle-Peru High School’s 2022 Prom King Luke Buck and Queen Paige Kirkman were crowned at the conclusion of prom Saturday night in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium.
The complete prom court included Mallely Ontiveros, Elia Becker, Angela Smudzinski, Tre’Von Hunter, Estevan Alfaro and Joseph Rios. The crowning was assisted by 2021 LPHS Prom King Drew Lane and Queen Grace Stachowiak, as well as junior royalty members Eloise Kostellic and Parker Sellers.