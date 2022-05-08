La Salle-Peru High School crowns 2022 prom royalty

LaSalle-Peru High School’s 2022 Prom King Luke Buck and Queen Paige Kirkman were crowned at the conclusion of prom Saturday night in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium.

The 2021 La Salle-Peru High School Promenade was on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Mattheissen Memorial Auditorium. It featured 2021 Prom King Drew Lane (from left), prom court members Estevan Alfaro, Joseph Rois, Tre’Von Hunter, 2022 Prom King Luke Buck, 2022 Prom Queen Paige Kirkman, court members Angela Smudzinski, Malley Ontiveros, Elia Becker, 2021 Prom Queen Grace Stachowiak and junior royalty (front row from left) Parker Sellers and Eloise Kostellic. (Photo provided by La Salle-Peru High School)

The complete prom court included Mallely Ontiveros, Elia Becker, Angela Smudzinski, Tre’Von Hunter, Estevan Alfaro and Joseph Rios. The crowning was assisted by 2021 LPHS Prom King Drew Lane and Queen Grace Stachowiak, as well as junior royalty members Eloise Kostellic and Parker Sellers.