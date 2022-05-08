La Salle County 4-H hosts summer adventure camp in Peru

Do you think you could survive in the outdoors? Would you be prepared if you went on a long hike? Find out if you can survive the 4-H Summer Adventure Camp.

La Salle County 4-H has partnered with the Peru Public Library to offer a free three-day summer camp at Washington Park in Peru taking place from 1 to 3 p.m. June 7, 8 and 9.

Participants will learn the importance of preparing for a hike by packing their own backpack, safety and first aid in making their own kits and other outdoor adventure activities.

Participants will be required to attend all three days and must register at https://go.illinois.edu/lccamp22

To learn more about La Salle County 4-H clubs and other opportunities call University of Illinois Extension, La Salle County at 815-433-0707 or email Toni Pienta at fusinatt@illinois.edu

The Mission of University of Illinois Extension is to provide practical education to help people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future. University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. Go to https://extension.illinois.edu/blmp for more information.



