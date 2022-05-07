May 07, 2022
Shaw Local
OSF adds primary care provider in Mendota

Veronica Spangler joins team of Mary Chinn, MD

By Shaw Local News Network
OSF HealthCare added a new primary care provider to its staff of Mendota and surrounding areas.

The addition of Veronica Spangler, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, on May 9 is designed to increase access for patients in need of a primary care provider at the OSF Medical Group – Family Medicine office at 1404 Washington St. and at 1405 Ste. 600, office in Mendota.

Spangler joins the care team of Mary Chinn, MD, and offers a number of primary care services. She said she especially loves helping patients meet their health goals. As a primary care provider, she enjoys getting to know her patients and working with them throughout their lives.

She received a bachelor of science degree from Aurora University and a medical degree from Frontier University in Hyden, Kentucky.

For more information about Spanger, call 815-538-1825.