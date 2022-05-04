Mendota High students plant 367 trees as part of Treeplenish project

The Mendota Interact Club set its sights on planting 200 trees, in an effort to plant enough trees to offset the paper used annually by Mendota High School.

At the end of its campaign April 30, students planted and delivered 367 trees, not only in Mendota, but also in Peru, LaMoille, Earlville, Compton and Paw Paw, surpassing its goal by almost double.

Mendota students planted trees for community members Saturday, April 30, 2022, as part of its Treeplenish campaign. The idea was to plant 200 trees to make up for the amount of paper used by the high school. (Photo provided by Mendota High School)

A group of 35 volunteers made up of students, alumni, staff and families helped the Treeplenish project.

The Interact Club, which is the high school service club sponsored by the Rotary Club, is one of 250 organizations across the country participating in the Treeplenish program this year. The Mendota FFA also assisted the Interact Club in distributing the trees.

“Great work to the MHS Interact and FFA Clubs! They donated many hours to the Treeplenish project, and the community members of Mendota have more trees as a result!” Mendota High School posted to its Facebook page.

The high school produces roughly two million sheets of paper.

The idea of the Treeplenish program in the beginning was to sell the option of a red maple, quaking aspen or American sycamore at $5 apiece, with sponsors donating money to cover those costs for anyone who purchased a tree.

The Interact Club has 32 students as members and about 20 who are regularly active. Interact sponsor Alisa Stewart said Saturday “was an awesome day a lot was accomplished and the storms held off for us.”

Mendota Interact Club members planted trees Saturday, April 30, 2022, as part of the Treeplenish campaign. (Photo provided by Mendota High School)







