La Salle library will screen ‘My Garden of a Thousand Bees’

The La Salle Public Library will host a virtual all-ages screening of the PBS Nature Documentary, “My Garden of a Thousand Bees,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.

Martin Dohrn, a veteran wildlife cameraman and a bee enthusiast embarked on a special challenge during the pandemic lockdown of 2020 — to film all the bees he could find in his tiny urban garden in Bristol, England. By the end of the summer, he became bee obsessed and developed relationships with some individual bees.

Dohrn saw more than 60 species of bees that come in all shapes and sizes, from Britain’s largest bumblebees to scissor bees, which are the size of a mosquito. Most people think of bees as honeybees, but the majority of bees are “wild” bees who make their homes in tunnels underground or holes carved from wood, and most are single mothers with their tiny broods hidden in a nest. This documentary will enlighten viewers about the incredible diversity of bees and the mini dramas playing out in our own backyards.

The documentary will run about 55 minutes. After the screening, Natalie Martin, master gardener, will be available to answer questions regarding bees and pollinators.

The program is free and open to the public. Register at https://bit.ly/37s43lu.

The event is part of Pollinator Pathways funded through #PlantWildflowers Initiative, supported by Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Tangled Bank Studios, PBS Nature, World Wildlife Fund and Air Wick Scented Oils. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., at 815-223-2341.







