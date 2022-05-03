Granville Library Branch thanks those who gifted memorial donations

The Granville Library Branch thanks those who provided the organization gifts in the memory of people special to them.

Linda Bryant Memorial:

Marlene J. Stevenson, Spring Hill Apartments LLC, Bernadette Egan and family, John B. and Diane Holmbeck, Diane R. Wilson, Lisa and Barry Aber, Angela J. Thompson, Patricia A. Smith, Stevenson Family, Darla Zemanek and Angela Thompson.

Ann Wink Memorial:

Pearson’s U – Drive Right, Peter T. Pearson, Bill and Linda Garcia, Lynn and Jennifer Stickel, Robin and Pete Pearson and family, Sheryl K. Morris (for Ron Wink) and Geri Romagnoli (for Ron Wink).

Charlene Fassino Memorial:

Charlene Sandberg, Nancy Parmenter, Diane Wilson, Linda Garcia, Christ Verda, Karen Verda, Bernadette Egan, Jennifer Stickel, Maxine Bassi, Janelle Harre and family, Linda Honegger, Kevin Barlow, Carl Murphy, Barbara J. Brusseau, Gary and Judy Blood, Jeffrey and Janelle Harre, Jo Ann Steffens and Judith Fassino