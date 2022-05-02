La Salle library offers new patrons service with access to digital resources

The La Salle Public Library announced a new patron service, Hoopla Digital, that expands access to digital resources including eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music, magazines and television shows.

These services, available to patrons with La Salle Public Library cards, are free and easy to access.

Cardholders can borrow up to four titles per month. Hoopla can be accessed on iOS, Android, Kindle, PC, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Roku. Simple instructions on how to download and get started can be found on the library’s website, as well as in library; staff-support is always available. Borrowed audiobooks, eBooks and comics are returned automatically after 21 days, movies and television shows after three days and music after seven days.

Hoopla also offers BingePasses. A BingePass allows the cardholder seven days of unlimited access to magazines, Curiosity Stream and Great Courses, with a single borrow. Cardholders can enjoy current issues of popular, in-demand magazines, watch engaging documentaries and nonfiction shows from Curiosity Stream, and have access to hundreds of the most popular courses through Great Courses.

Hoopla also offers Kids Mode, a kid-friendly setting to find age-appropriate videos, music and books.

For more information or assistance in getting started using Hoopla, call the library at 815-223-2341, or stop by during open hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette, La Salle, and is ADA compliant.