La Salle library hosts guided bird watching hike at Starved Rock State Park

The LaSalle Public Library will be hosting a Guided Bird Watching Hike from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Starved Rock State Park, for adults, along with Tom Williams and Don Goerne.

The hike will begin by the bird feeding area, near the sidewalk next to the Starved Rock Visitor Center and will be about two miles round-trip to Wildcat Canyon. Williams and Goerne, as hike leaders, will discuss bird calls and the art of bird watching during the hike.

Registered participants are reminded to dress for hiking. There will be a limited supply of binoculars available; participants will be encouraged to bring their own for the hike, along with a bottle of water. The Starved Rock Visitor Center, along with restrooms, will be closed at the start of the hike but will open later in the morning.

Williams has been a member of the Starved Rock Audubon since its inception in 1969. He is an avid birder and conducts the area’s bird counts every Christmas and Spring. Goerne also is a volunteer and member of the Starved Rock Foundation at Starved Rock State Park. Goerne has been fascinated by birds and nature in general for over fifty years.

The program is free and open to the public and is for adults. Registration is required and is limited to 30 participants. Participants are encouraged to arrive at the park by 7:15 a.m. to begin promptly by 7:30. To confirm the hike is a “go,” for May 14, the library will confirm via email with all registered participants by 5 p.m. Friday, May 13.

Register at the following link https://bit.ly/3EATyIQ.

For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341