Hall High School recognizes students with awards, achievements

Hall High School conducted its annual Convocation and Awards Program on April 26 in the Robert D. Manahan Auditorium for the Performing Arts.

The ceremony recognized students for a variety of awards and achievements. Annually, Hall High School and its supporters offer scholarships available only to Hall High School seniors. Students also are provided information for outside scholarships, as well. Along with scholarships are a plethora of awards and honors given to students.

Hall High School board members (front, left to right) Teresa Colmone, Rich Savitch, Mike Morris and John Picatto take a photo with students (middle, left to right) Molly Dalzot, Mia Mautino, Jasmine Valadez-Castaneda, Victoria Ullrich (back, left to right) Mia DeAngelo, Reese McDonald, Kierra Wozniak, Aidan Jones and Elizabeth Wenzel. (Photo provided by Hall High School)

This year’s winners are listed below.

The Trovillo Scholarship winners were Zachary Bosi, Mia DeAngelo, Adrian Macias, Jasmine Valadez-Castaneda and Dilon Ziano.

The Hall Education Association Scholarship, which is given to a student intending to go into an education-related field, was awarded to Gabriel Lucas.

The Hall Booster Organization (HBO) scholarships, which are based on anonymous essay entries, were won by Reese McDonald and Katelyn Pullam.

The Helen Koch Volunteer Award/Scholarship winner was Reese McDonald.

The Greg Colmone Scholarship, which is awarded to students based on letters written by a staff member, a peer, and a community member, was awarded to four students this year: Reese McDonald, Mia DeAngelo, Molly Dalzot and Katelyn Pullam.

The Lauren Dimond Memorial Scholarship, which is given to a student intending to major in a STEM-related subject, was awarded to Maggie Filippini.

The Dominic Rochetto Power Mechanics Club Scholarship went to Caleb Savitch

The Red Devil Touchdown Club awards two scholarships to qualifying senior football players.

The Daniel Lule Scholarship was awarded to Caleb Savitch and Dominic Guerrini. And the Gary Vicini Scholarship was given to Gabriel Lucas.

The Township of Illinois Scholarship was awarded to Molly Dalzot.

The Red Cross Scholarship was awarded to Elizabeth Wenzel.

This year’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian are: Valedictorian Jasmine Valadez-Castaneda and Salutatorian Colin Finklea.

Medals were awarded to the Top 10 students of the Class of 2022, these students are Jasmine Valadez-Castaneda, Colin Finklea, Maggie Filippini, Katelyn Pullam, Reese McDonald, Gabriella Giachetto, Kali Vassos, Mia Mautino, Aidan Jones and Kierra Wozniak.

Stoles are awarded to students with the highest grade point average in respective content areas:

Area Career Center (Kelly Green): Victoria Ullrich

English (Royal Blue): Gabriella Giachetto

Spanish (Navy Blue): Chloe Carroll

Math (Gold): Kali Vassos

Science (Light Blue): Colin Finklea and Jasmine Valadez-Castaneda

Social Studies (Orange): Nicholas Yepsen

Fine Arts–Art (White): Mia Mautino

Fine Arts–Vocal Music (Purple): Gabriella Giachetto

Fine Arts–Instrumental Music (Pink): Jasmine Valadez-Castaneda

Industrial Technology (Silver): Caleb Savitch

Gold Tassels are given to students who have a cumulative GPA of 4.2 or better, the following students earned a gold tassel: Arthur Argubright, Damion Beyer, Faith Biccochi, Zachary Bosi, Chloe Carroll, Sean Casey, Connor-James Craig, Molly Dalzot, Mia DeAngelo, Kylie Dilling, James Domkuski, Tanner Englehaupt, Maggie Filippini, Colin Finklea, Gabriella Giachetto, Dominic Guerrini, Maiken Hillestad, Renae Humpage, Aidan Jones, Gabriel Lucas, Adrian Macias, Mia Mautino, Reese McDonald, Callie Meyer, Gianmario Nugnes, Katelyn Pullam, Avril Ruiz, Caleb Savitch, Victoria Ullrich, Jasmine Valadez-Castaneda, Kali Vassos, Zayda Wendling-Bacues, Elizabeth Wenzel, Kierra Wozniak and Dilon Ziano.

Hall High School’s 2021-2022 Illinois State Scholars are: Zachary Bosi, Maggie Filippini, Gabriella Giachetto, Katelyn Pullam, Jasmine Valadez-Castaneda and Kali Vassos.

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) award winner is Victoria Ullrich.

The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) award winner is Reese McDonald.

The Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award (HOBY), which is given to a sophomore student that exemplifies outstanding leadership qualities, was awarded to Luke Bogatitus.

Senior students who earned at least 50 hours of community service were awarded a gray cord to wear at graduation. These students were: Molly Dalzot, Mia DeAngelo, Aidan Jones, Reese McDonald, Mia Mautino, Victoria Ullrich, Jasmine Valadez-Castaneda, Elizabeth Wenzel and Kierra Wozniak.

The Honors Activities Club (HAC) Senior of the Year is Victoria Ullrich.

Power Mechanics Club Awards

James A. Francisco 150% Award: Caleb Savitch

Power Mechanics Award: Nicholas Arrate

Music-Instrumental Awards

The Richard Fling Memorial Award: Cole Sobin

The Vince Cinotte Memorial Award: Jasmine Valadez-Castaneda, James Domkuski

Hall High School Musical Excellence Award: Andrea Ortega

John Phillip Sousa Award: James Domkuski

Director’s Award: Alexander Regalado

Peg Cassiday Memorial Citizenship Award was awarded to Reese McDonald, Katelyn Pullam and Caleb Savitch.

The Francee Wolf Memorial Heart and Soul Award went to Arthur Argubright, Maggie Filippini, Reese McDonald and Caleb Savitch.

The Father Garrahan Award winner is Aidan Jones.

The Richard Nesti Football Award was awarded to Dilon Ziano

The Richard Nesti Athlete of the Year Award went to Gabriel Lucas.

The Alice J. Schibrowski Award winner is Maggie Filippini.

Elks Club Teens of the Month from Hall High School were: Molly Dalzot, Mia DeAngelo, Maggie Filippini, Aidan Jones, Rylan Kerper, Gabriel Lucas, Mia Mautino, Reese McDonald, Caleb Savitch, Jasmine Valadez Castaneda, Elizabeth Wenzel and Kierra Wozniak.

Student Council Officers

Presidents: Katelyn Pullam and Kierra Wozniak

Vice president: Reese McDonald

Secretary: Elizabeth Wenzel

Treasurer: Yovanna Reyes

Senior Class Officers

President: Mia DeAngelo

Vice president: Dominic Guerrini

Treasurer: Colin Finklea

Secretary: Kali Vassos

Representatives: Maggie Filippini, Arthur Argubright, Caleb Savitch, Molly Dalzot and Mia Mautino.