Hurst Funeral Home, Dean Tieman honored by La Salle Business Association

The La Salle Business Association hosted its annual awards banquet April 21 at Uptown Grill.

Each year, members of the LBA nominate a local business and business person to be recognized for their contribution to the city of La Salle and to the community.

The recipient of the 2021 Business of the Year award was Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle. The business was started in 1946 and is now being operated by third and fourth generations of the Hurst family.

“The generosity of this family has continued and will continue for generations to come, both financially and giving of their time.” said Bart Hartauer, president of the LBA.

Receiving the award was John Hurst, accompanied by family.

The 2021 Business Person of the Year was awarded to Dean Tieman, of Tieman Builders, Inc. in La Salle. Tieman received the ward, accompanied by family.

“This year’s winner is a pillar of the community in every sense of the word,” Hartauer said. “2022 marks his 29th year as a La Salle business owner, and over those 29 years, he has been invaluable to the community. He built his business from the ground up on word of mouth and doing right by his customers, all while remaining humble in the process.”

The evening concluded with a comedy night with entertainment from comedians Marz Timms, Joe Degand and Mike Maxwell.

The LBA is a non-profit organization that works collaboratively with the city government, other business organizations, and civic organizations to find beneficial and positive solutions to bring to the local community. If you are interested in becoming a member or would like additional information of upcoming events, visit lasallebusiness.org.