Construction begins on Route 178 bridge in Lowell

Repairs will begin Thursday, April 28, on the Route 178 bridge crossing the Vermilion River in Lowell.

Work will consist of deck patching, installing a latex overlay and substructure repairs. The project is expected to be completed by fall.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, using alternative routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones.