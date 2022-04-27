Magnolia Township Preservation Association hosts first meeting since pandemic

The Magnolia Township Preservation Association held its first in-person program since the beginning of the pandemic on Sunday, April 24.

MTPA Board Member and Chair of the Genealogy Committee, Susan M. Campbell, presented “Early Pioneers along Clear Creek” to those in attendance.

The program told the stories of families who settled the area which would become Magnolia Township in Putnam County. The program was live-streamed on Facebook where the video will be available for those who were not able to attend the program.

Thirty individuals attended the meeting where they explored the history of the land they farm, the houses they live in, and, in some cases, the family they are descended from.

For those who are not native to the area, this program was an opportunity to learn more about this township which is the largest area of the smallest county in Illinois.

The MTPA museum, located at 110 N. Peoria St. in Magnolia, is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Saturdays. Tours can be arranged by appointment with Curator Peggy Smith, 815-257-0707.