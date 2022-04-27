B-17 Yankee rides will be available May 19 and 22 at TBM event in Peru

Air adventure rides on the B-17 Yankee Lady will be available Thursday, May 19, and Sunday, May 22, in the day prior to and immediately following the TBM Avenger Reunion and Air Show at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru.

The B-17 was a heavy four-engine bomber in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II and was noted for its dangerous daylight missions over Germany.

Air Adventure rides will be available 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. May 19, as well as on 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. May 22. An Air Adventure ride is a 30-minute experience and costs $495 per person. To order a B-17 Air Adventure visit, go to www.yankeeairmuseum.org and click on “Fly With Us.” Additional flight times may be added as customer demand warrants.

The Yankee Lady will be on static display during the TBM Avenger Reunion & Salute to Veterans Air Show on May 20 and 21. During the reunion, you can tour the aircraft with a self-guided ground tour that costs $8 for adults aged 15 and older; $3 for children aged 6 to 15 and all others are free.

“We’re thrilled to return to the TBM Avenger Reunion & Salute to Veterans,” said Kevin Walsh, President and CEO of the Yankee Air Museum. “It’s a spectacular event that celebrates historic military aircraft that made our nation strong as well as honors the veterans who served to make us safe.”

One more chance to sign up to volunteer

With the expansion of the TBM event, there is need for more volunteers.

A volunteer meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport, 4251 Ed Urban Drive, for anyone looking to help out with the activities. All volunteers will receive a free T-shirt.



