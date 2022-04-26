Eyes on Enterprise: Sephora at Kohl’s in Peru opens Friday

Kohl’s, 5253 Route 251, Peru, is celebrating the grand opening of its Sephora at Kohl’s Friday.

Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot shop that is a “fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora,” according to a press release. The shop will carry an assortment of makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands. Sephora-trained beauty advisors also will offer personalized beauty consultation and assistance finding products.

The Peru store opening is one of 400 Sephora at Kohl’s store openings planned nationwide this year.

Handy Foods hoop house opens for spring

Handy Foods, 604 W. Main St., Ottawa, has opened its hoop house for the spring.

The hoop house, which is across Fillmore Street from the grocery store, has annuals, succulents, vegetables, hanging baskets, potted flowers and other items.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Streator McDonald’s expands hours

The McDonalds, 1602 N. Bloomington St., Streator will be open until 3 a.m. daily. The restaurant was 24 hours prior to the pandemic, but adapted some time after to closing at 11 p.m. on Sundays and weekdays and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

