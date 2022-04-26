Eyes on Enterprise: Peru restaurant to reopen

Four Star Family Restaurant is reopening Wednesday in its new location at 1270 May Road, Peru.

The restaurant’s new home, the former Pine Cone Restaurant, was under renovation over the winter.

Four Star was at 1340 May Road for several years, but closed in the fall and the building was razed in December. A Quik Trip gas station and convenience store is planned for 1320 to 1340 May Road.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.



