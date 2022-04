Lighted Way is preparing for it’s annual spaghetti supper fundraiser Monday, April 25, at Uptown Bar and Grill, 601 First St., La Salle. The dinner will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Lighted Way has 90 raffle baskets available for the dinner. The meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, Italian bread, cake and coffee. Cost is $12 per meal. Carryouts are available and payments are cash or check only. For questions call Lighted Way at 815-224-1345.