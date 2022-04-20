Hall High School hosts May 2 blood drive

Hall High School will be hosting a blood drive sponsored by the Medical Health Career Club from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at the school’s auditorium, 800 W. Erie St., Spring Valley.

To make an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org. You can save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass. Go to redcrossblood.org/rapidpass for more information.

Bring a photo ID or your blood donor card, or two other forms of ID. Anyone donating blood April 19 to May 19 will have a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. You’ll receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice courtesy of Suburban Propane. Go to rcblood.org/camper for rules.