Putnam County Historical Society will host annual meeting on April 23

The Putnam County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting and program at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at the Society’s Agricultural Museum located at 501 Old Hwy 26 in Hennepin.

After being unable to hold in-person annual meetings for the past two years during the COVID pandemic, the group invites those interested to join President Sid Whitaker to reintroduce people to the Agricultural Museum.

The group plans to discuss what the society has done during the two year shutdown of the facility.

All are welcome to the event and admission is free. The museum is handicapped accessible and masks will be available for those who want them. For more information all 815-303-5104.