Hennepin fire damages rear of home

A Hennepin family was able to get out of their home OK following a structure fire Thursday.

The Granville Hennepin Fire Protection District responded to heavy fire at about 7:10 p.m. Thursday to the fire at 805 e. Market St.

Initial knockdown was quick but the fire had extended into the attic requiring extensive investigation and overhaul, the fire department said. There also were reports of a second possible house fire at the same time, but it ended up being unfounded. The high winds contributed to the rapid spread of the fire and the cause appears to be accidental, according to the fire department.

Bureau, Princeton, McNabb and Magnolia firefighters assisted at the scene. Putnam County EMS and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The structure remained intact despite heavy fire damage to the rear of the house and heavy smoke damage.

We would like to thank the neighbors for comforting the homeowner and their family and another neighbor for giving them food clothing and shelter for the night,” said the Granville Hennepin Fire Protection District through its Facebook page. “We appreciate you in the highest regard and thank you for your acts of kindness.”