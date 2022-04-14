Putnam County Public Library District announces May events

The Putnam County Public Library District will be hosting a variety of events for the month of May. All Putnam County Libraries will be closed Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day.

Hennepin Branch, 214 N. Fourth St:

Hennepin Public Library will have a Homework Helper available during library hours of 9 a.m. to noon.

Sidewalk chalk will be available all day on Thursday, May 26

Bad Art Craft from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 19. Participants will be able to pick up craft supplies at the library to work on at home. This month’s craft is bottle planters.

Cricut MakerSpace all day event on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13. Participants will learn how to use the Cricut Maker. This month’s craft will be fabric flowers.

Ancestry.com Genealogy Beginner Training at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. Susan Campbell will teach participants how to use and search on ancestry.com library edition and using the genealogy tools needed to look up family ancestors.

Get Caught Reading Month of May. Select books in the library will have bookmarks and participants who find them will receive a prize.

The Granville Branch, 214 S. Mccoy St., Granville:

Story Hour Online at 10 a.m. every Tuesday morning.

Granville Story Hour at 11 a.m. on Wednesday mornings at the library. The meetings will be held in the park beginning Wednesday, May 4.

Book Discussion Group at 1 p.m. every first and third Monday.

May Crafts, all month. Participants will get to make Mexican paper flowers.

Tree Detectives activity for youth all month

Ballet folklorico De Colores at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Hopkins Park. Meet at Hopkins Park to watch the Mendota ballet group.

Homework Helper for students until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Putnam (Condit) Branch, 105 N. Center St:

Bottle Cap Crafts on Tuesday, May 10. Crafts to go event, pickup during library hours. Craft this month is bottle cap flowers.

Books and Brunch, first Saturday of the month during library hours.

Magnolia Branch, 114 North Chicago Street:

Get Caught Reading Month of May. Select books in the library will have bookmarks and participants who find them will receive a prize.

Story Hour at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7. Attendees will be writing a poem to mom.

Life of a Butterfly at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 12. Participants will be preparing and documenting butterflies for three weeks before releasing them. Release is tentative on hatching.

Baking by Good Books at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. Father Dominic from St.Bede will be stopping by the library to discuss some good books for baking.

Sidewalk Chalk at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21.

Homework Helper will be available during library hours.

McNabb Branch, 322 W. Main St:

Get Caught Reading Month of May. Select books in the library will have bookmarks and participants who find them will receive a prize.

Planting a garden at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4.

The Life of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18. Historian Jim Gibbons will discuss the life of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Gibbons will explain her love and devotion to her husband, John F. Kennedy, and their children, her life before and after John, how his assassination affected her, her marriage to Aristotle Onassis, and more.

Bad Art Craft, all morning on Saturday, May 21. Participants will be able to pick up craft supplies at the library to work on at home. This month’s craft of bottle planters.

Sidewalk Chalk at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25.

Homework Helper every Wednesday from 3:30 to 7 p.m..

Standard Library Branch, 128 1st St:

Standard Craft 2 Go Kits during library hours Thursday, May 19. The craft this month will be hanging beecraft.



