Local 4-H to offer a Crime and Spy Camp from June 6 through June 9

4-H’s Crime and Spy Camp plans to give kids a chance to tap into their inner detective. The camp will focus on fingerprinting, hidden messages, DNA extraction and analysis and will also show how the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators operate.

The camp will run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6 through Thursday, June 9 at the U of I Extension conference room at 850 Thompson St. in Princeton.

This opportunity is open to youth ages 8 through 18. A material fee of $10 for current 4-Hers and $20 for non-members is required.

Space will be limited to the first 20 registered by May 31. To register go to go.illinois.edu/spycamp or call 815-875-2878.

If you have questions or need more information, please call University of Illinois Extension- Bureau, LaSalle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-875-2878.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please indicate when registering or contact the Extension office. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus.