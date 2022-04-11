Oglesby, Peru police report batteries to police officers in past week

A pair of incidents occurred in the past week regarding reports of violence to local police in Oglesby and Peru.

David A. Entwistle, 32, of Spring Valley, was charged with felony aggravated battery for ramming himself into an Oglesby police officer during a burglary investigation at 11:40 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 300 block of Clark Street, Oglesby police said. The charge is a Class 2 felony carrying 3 to 7 years in prison.

Earlier last week, Travis M. Ralph, 32, of Mills, Wyoming, was charged with aggravated battery at 6 p.m. Monday at Harbor Freight Tools, Peru police said. Police said Ralph struck a police officer in the face during arrest. The charge is a Class 2 felony carrying 3 to 7 years in prison.