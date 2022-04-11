Chief Senachwine receives a visit from the District II Director Dawn Wexell

District II Director, Dawn Wexell of Sycamore, visited the Chief Senachwine Chapter NSDAR at its April 1st meeting, held at the Henry Public Library.

Wexell presented the day’s program, “Ripple Effects: The Impact of Small Actions,” explaining how DAR membership had expanded her knowledge and interests and encouraged her to “reach out” when she might not have previously done so.

Wexell also visited a representation of Vietnam War’s “The Wall” in a nearby town. At the site she stated that she observed an older man and asked if he had served in Vietnam.

She thanked him for his service and also said, “Welcome Home.” The veteran’s eyes welled with tears as he told Wexell that her welcome was the first he had heard in 50 years. This contact encouraged Wexell to continue to reach out in many more areas of DAR.

The meeting also learned about Clara Barton, focus of Women’s History Month, and her importance as the “Angel of the Battlefield” during the Civil War and as the first president of the American Red Cross.

The chapter also received notice that it had achieved the NSDAR Bronze Level “American Spirit” magazine award.

New member applications are progressing, and members were reminded that the State Conference will be held in Bloomington from April 22 through 24.

Officer and chairman reports were given. Members were asked to consider recipients for a Community Service Award for unpaid voluntary community service by individuals and organizations. Member suggestions for programs for the 2022-2023 chapter year were also encouraged.

The next meeting of the Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Henry Public Library. Program presenter will be Florence Finfgeld, Textile Chair of the Marshall County Historical Museum, who will provide a peek at undies through the years in her presentation, “What Is Under There?”