Tree falls, closes an upper trail of French Canyon in Starved Rock State Park

Utica firefighters place caution tape to block off a portion of the trail where a large pine tree fell Sunday, April 10, 2022, into French Canyon at Starved Rock State Park. The tree's roots broke a section of the trail off of the sandstone ledge that loops around the canyon rim. The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Park staff and Utica Fire blocked off the upper trail into French Canyon. Visitors must avoid the area until the park can build a new trail to allow hikers to pass. Anyone who is caught hiking off trails will be fined. (Scott Anderson)