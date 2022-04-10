April 11, 2022
Local News

Tree falls, closes an upper trail of French Canyon in Starved Rock State Park

No injuries reported

By Scott Anderson
The upper trail to French Canyon in Starved Rock State Park is closed after a tree fell partially into the canyon. No injuries were reported and no one was trapped by the downed tree. The tree took out a section of the trail and a new trail will have be built.

Utica firefighters place caution tape to block off a portion of the trail where a large pine tree fell Sunday, April 10, 2022, into French Canyon at Starved Rock State Park. The tree's roots broke a section of the trail off of the sandstone ledge that loops around the canyon rim. The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Park staff and Utica Fire blocked off the upper trail into French Canyon. Visitors must avoid the area until the park can build a new trail to allow hikers to pass. Anyone who is caught hiking off trails will be fined. (Scott Anderson)