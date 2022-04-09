La Salle-Peru High Foundation will host trivia night

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Foundation Trivia Night will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Senica’s Oak Ridge, 658 U.S. 6, La Salle.

The cost to play is $10 per person with teams of up to 10 people. Doors open at 6 p.m.

To reserve a table, call Bobbi Newell at LPHS at 815-220-2769. The LPHS Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization overseen by local volunteers who believe in the importance of La Salle-Peru High School. The foundation raises thousands of dollars each year to provide grants to L-P teachers and staff for educational equipment and activities to support student learning.