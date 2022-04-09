IVCC announces sophomore Student Government Association officers

Nicolette Kendall, of Streator, has been elected president of the Illinois Valley Community College Student Government Association following recent sophomore elections. Ty Perin, of Peru, was elected vice president.

Ty Perin, of Peru, was elected vice president of the Student Government Association. (Photo provided by IVCC)

Austin Dille, of Ottawa, was elected student trustee, Rilan Rosengren, of Ottawa, treasurer, and Sydnee Wright of Peru, secretary.

Lauren Phillips, of La Salle, won election to the sophomore programming board, while Raven Bridges, of La Salle, won sophomore representative.

“I am excited to have such a great group of students getting involved in the SGA,” said Student Activities Coordinator Cory Tomasson.

“We have a couple freshmen returning next year, who will give the group some prior knowledge of on-going projects. New members are already active in other areas at IVCC and will bring great ideas to the organization.”